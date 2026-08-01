Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 11,932 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 855.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in DaVita were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $244.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. DaVita's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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