Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 24,029 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 276.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital lowered Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $127.72 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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