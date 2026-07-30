Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Polaris Inc. $PII

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,041,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Polaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 677.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company's stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 474,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Polaris by 65.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 17.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 43.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Polaris News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Polaris reported second-quarter EPS of $1.97, well above the approximately $0.76–$0.77 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $2.02 billion and exceeded estimates. Utility off-road vehicles, stronger demand and market-share gains supported the quarter. Polaris Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Polaris reported second-quarter EPS of $1.97, well above the approximately $0.76–$0.77 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $2.02 billion and exceeded estimates. Utility off-road vehicles, stronger demand and market-share gains supported the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $3.00–$3.10, substantially above the prior analyst consensus near $1.81. Full-year revenue guidance of $7.3 billion–$7.5 billion was broadly in line with expectations, providing support for the company’s recovery outlook.

Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $3.00–$3.10, substantially above the prior analyst consensus near $1.81. Full-year revenue guidance of $7.3 billion–$7.5 billion was broadly in line with expectations, providing support for the company’s recovery outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts increased their price targets following the results: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $75, Robert W. Baird to $72 and Wells Fargo to $70. However, all three firms retained neutral, sector-perform or equal-weight ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts increased their price targets following the results: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $75, Robert W. Baird to $72 and Wells Fargo to $70. However, all three firms retained neutral, sector-perform or equal-weight ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Positive momentum screens identified Polaris as a fast-growing stock trading at a potentially attractive valuation, but the stock’s recent advance has prompted questions about how much of the recovery is already reflected in its price. Zacks Momentum Analysis

Positive momentum screens identified Polaris as a fast-growing stock trading at a potentially attractive valuation, but the stock’s recent advance has prompted questions about how much of the recovery is already reflected in its price. Negative Sentiment: A significant portion of the quarterly margin improvement came from a one-time tariff refund, raising concerns about the sustainability of profitability. Ongoing tariff costs remain a headwind, while recreational demand is still volatile and future sales face a crucial demand test.

A significant portion of the quarterly margin improvement came from a one-time tariff refund, raising concerns about the sustainability of profitability. Ongoing tariff costs remain a headwind, while recreational demand is still volatile and future sales face a crucial demand test. Negative Sentiment: The combination of cautious analyst ratings, tariff uncertainty and concerns that the company may be roughly 10% overvalued after the earnings-driven rally likely contributed to the stock’s decline.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.21. Polaris had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Polaris's payout ratio is -34.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Zacks Research raised Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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