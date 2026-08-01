Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,148 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,972,103 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $196,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 16,878.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,874 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $70,583,000 after buying an additional 1,849,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,306 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 515,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,899 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ACM Research by 444.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

Get ACM Research alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $331,100. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $3,432,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,872,346.40. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,752 shares of company stock worth $10,752,198. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACM Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACM Research wasn't on the list.

While ACM Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here