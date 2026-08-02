Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,348 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 45.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $256.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.67 and a 52 week high of $284.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ryder System's payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

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