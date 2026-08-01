Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 426,149 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ingersoll Rand

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus, while revenue increased 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion, topping estimates of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus, while revenue increased 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion, topping estimates of $1.96 billion. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook was raised: Ingersoll Rand now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion to $8.1 billion, above the roughly $7.9 billion Wall Street forecast. Management also cited stronger orders, cash flow and continued acquisition momentum. Ingersoll Rand Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises Revenue Guidance

Ingersoll Rand now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion to $8.1 billion, above the roughly $7.9 billion Wall Street forecast. Management also cited stronger orders, cash flow and continued acquisition momentum. Neutral Sentiment: EPS guidance remains strong but unchanged: The company reiterated full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of about $3.57, above the prior analyst consensus near $3.48. The lack of an additional increase may limit the market’s response to the earnings beat. Ingersoll Rand Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reiterated full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of about $3.57, above the prior analyst consensus near $3.48. The lack of an additional increase may limit the market’s response to the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations remain risks: With Ingersoll Rand trading at a relatively high forward valuation, investors may require accelerating earnings growth. Consequently, the unchanged EPS forecast appears to be outweighing the revenue upgrade and quarterly beats today. Ingersoll Rand Slips as Revenue Outlook Rises but Earnings Forecast Is Steady

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $83.34 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.08%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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