Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,194 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Belden worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Belden by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,903,000 after buying an additional 663,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Belden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $196,474,000 after purchasing an additional 219,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $122,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $117,405,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Belden in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Key Stories Impacting Belden

Here are the key news stories impacting Belden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Belden reported adjusted EPS of $2.34, exceeding the $2.04 consensus, while revenue of $750.16 million modestly topped estimates of $746.75 million. Adjusted EPS increased 24% year over year, and revenue rose 11.6%. Belden Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Belden reported adjusted EPS of $2.34, exceeding the $2.04 consensus, while revenue of $750.16 million modestly topped estimates of $746.75 million. Adjusted EPS increased 24% year over year, and revenue rose 11.6%. Positive Sentiment: Record orders point to improving demand: Orders reached $836 million, up 19% year over year, producing a healthy 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management highlighted AI-related demand and record revenue as key growth drivers. The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of RU, which could broaden its networking capabilities. Belden Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Orders reached $836 million, up 19% year over year, producing a healthy 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management highlighted AI-related demand and record revenue as key growth drivers. The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of RU, which could broaden its networking capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see further upside: The average Wall Street price target implies approximately 27% potential upside from the recent trading level. Truist reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a bullish outlook, despite lowering its target to $145 from $155. Wall Street Analysts See a 26.95% Upside in Belden

The average Wall Street price target implies approximately 27% potential upside from the recent trading level. Truist reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a bullish outlook, despite lowering its target to $145 from $155. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Belden forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.15-$2.30 and revenue of $950 million-$970 million, compared with analyst expectations of $2.25 EPS and $959 million revenue. The range supports continued growth but does not represent a major forecast upgrade.

Belden forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.15-$2.30 and revenue of $950 million-$970 million, compared with analyst expectations of $2.25 EPS and $959 million revenue. The range supports continued growth but does not represent a major forecast upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and target reduction remain risks: Truist’s price-target cut signals some caution after the rally, while the stock’s roughly 20.9 price-to-earnings ratio leaves investors dependent on continued earnings growth to justify further gains.

Belden Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE:BDC opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. Belden Inc has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. Belden had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $750.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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