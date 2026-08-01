Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 178,667 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 178,667 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Nucor were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,242.37. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,614,750. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 29,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,879 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NUE opened at $257.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.32 and a 1 year high of $270.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Nucor's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

See Also

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