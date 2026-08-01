Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,815,772 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,795 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,815,772 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here