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Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 51,891 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Helen of Troy logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its Helen of Troy stake by 22.4%, selling 51,891 shares and retaining 179,500 shares worth approximately $2.59 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Helen of Troy has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $26.50, despite some rating and price-target upgrades.
  • Helen of Troy reported quarterly revenue of $402.12 million and EPS of $0.17, beating analysts’ estimates, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Shares opened at $27.63, near their 52-week high of $30.68.
  • Interested in Helen of Troy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,891 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.77% of Helen of Troy worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5,529.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $643.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 22.70%.The firm had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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