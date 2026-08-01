Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 628,200 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 628,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.36% of Real Brokerage worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Real Brokerage alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REAX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,673 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 568.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 109,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of REAX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAX shares. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Real Brokerage from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAX

Real Brokerage Company Profile

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Real Brokerage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Real Brokerage wasn't on the list.

While Real Brokerage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here