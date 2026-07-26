Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 642,735 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 642,735 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $49,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 408,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,319,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,615,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,936,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,491,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,967,080,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,861,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,841,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $250.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.87. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $176.88 and a 12 month high of $256.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here