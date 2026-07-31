Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.03 Million Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Talen Energy by 1,526.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 400.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,324,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 117,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Talen Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Talen Energy this week:

Talen Energy Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $332.54 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $301.45 and a fifty-two week high of $451.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $378.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $422.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $499.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $411.00 to $408.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $476.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on TLN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talen Energy news, Director Gizman I. Abbas sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $990,280. This trade represents a 49.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Further Reading

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