Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Coursera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 619.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,024 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,939 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coursera news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $7,683,789.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 419,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,668.16. This represents a 77.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $50,447.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 255,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,412,755.68. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,009,139 shares of company stock worth $10,643,180 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coursera Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of COUR stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $894.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 55.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Coursera News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coursera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coursera reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $298.6 million and increased 59.6% year over year. The results also exceeded some revenue expectations. Coursera Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Coursera reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $298.6 million and increased 59.6% year over year. The results also exceeded some revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management expects roughly a 14% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2026 and at least $85 million in annualized run-rate synergies by year-end, supporting the potential for improved profitability following its Udemy combination. Coursera EBITDA Margin and Synergies

Management expects roughly a 14% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2026 and at least $85 million in annualized run-rate synergies by year-end, supporting the potential for improved profitability following its Udemy combination. Positive Sentiment: Coursera announced a $100 million investment in LearnVector for an approximately one-third stake, potentially expanding its artificial-intelligence and learning technology capabilities. Zacks also upgraded COUR to a Rank #1, or Strong Buy, citing improving earnings prospects. Coursera Invests in LearnVector

Coursera announced a $100 million investment in LearnVector for an approximately one-third stake, potentially expanding its artificial-intelligence and learning technology capabilities. Zacks also upgraded COUR to a Rank #1, or Strong Buy, citing improving earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts view the quarter as a defining test of Coursera’s growth strategy: strong reported growth and cost synergies must be sustained while the company integrates Udemy and expands its AI offerings. Coursera Faces a Defining Growth Test

Analysts view the quarter as a defining test of Coursera’s growth strategy: strong reported growth and cost synergies must be sustained while the company integrates Udemy and expands its AI offerings. Negative Sentiment: The primary reason for the selloff was lower second-quarter core revenue and investor concern that enterprise customers are pulling back. This raised questions about the quality and durability of growth, even though headline revenue and EPS were strong. Coursera Slides on Lower Second-Quarter Core Revenue

The primary reason for the selloff was lower second-quarter core revenue and investor concern that enterprise customers are pulling back. This raised questions about the quality and durability of growth, even though headline revenue and EPS were strong. Negative Sentiment: Coursera shares fell sharply after the results, with bearish commentary highlighting enterprise customer weakness and uncertainty surrounding the post-Udemy outlook. The $100 million LearnVector investment may also increase near-term execution and capital-allocation risk. Coursera Plunges After Q2 Results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coursera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coursera

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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