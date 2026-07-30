Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,093,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,752,000 after buying an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock worth $262,835,000 after buying an additional 2,019,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,699,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,656,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $78.03 and a 12 month high of $184.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $190.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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