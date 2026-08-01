Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,849 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 76,263 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Century Communities worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,050 shares of the construction company's stock worth $117,397,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,940 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,512 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Down 2.0%

Century Communities stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm had revenue of $927.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Century Communities's revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Century Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial lowered Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Century Communities from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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