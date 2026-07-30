Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 774,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

See Also

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