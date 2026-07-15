Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 4,235 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,120 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report.

Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth.

Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility.

Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending.

The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending. Negative Sentiment: New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans.

New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s shutdown plans in Quebec and ongoing criticism around AI-related job cuts also add a modest overhang on sentiment, though these issues appear less central than the financing and AI-growth debate.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 175,274 shares of company stock valued at $46,621,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

AMZN opened at $247.49 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $252.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here