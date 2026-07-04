Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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FactSet Research Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $252.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $250.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $453.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $231.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Stories

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