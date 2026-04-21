Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,100 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $34,200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 697.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 200,187 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 54.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 431,055 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 193,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0%

NKE stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.NIKE's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.

NIKE News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.34.

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NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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