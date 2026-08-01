Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,076 shares of the company's stock after selling 311,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Henry Schein worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 108,239 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Henry Schein by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,873,004 shares of the company's stock worth $211,734,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Citigroup started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.36.

View Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.7%

HSIC opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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