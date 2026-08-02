Henshaw Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Henshaw Capital LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,025 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for 2.2% of Henshaw Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Henshaw Capital LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $59,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,525,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $120,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 12,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $57,330,000 after purchasing an additional 472,475 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.60.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $114.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share and net income of $14.53 billion , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. ExxonMobil quarterly profit hits four-year high but misses analyst estimates

ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of and net income of , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $114.5 billion , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Guyana set for bigger oil profits as ExxonMobil recoups initial costs

Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Exxon Is Bullish on Mideast Despite Half-Million-Barrel War Hit

ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $3.52 missed the $3.56 consensus estimate, while other reports cited a wider miss against a $3.68 forecast. Scheduled refinery maintenance and repairs limited fuel-making profits, making Exxon’s results less impressive than Chevron’s earnings beat. ExxonMobil Q2 2026 earnings miss on refinery maintenance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here