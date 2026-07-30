Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI Stake Boosted by Seven Six Capital Management LLC

Seven Six Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI - Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,575 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Herc makes up approximately 3.4% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Herc worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 176.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,180 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 12,425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,728 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Herc

Here are the key news stories impacting Herc this week:

Positive Sentiment: Herc reported second-quarter revenue of $1.20 billion , up 20.2% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share exceeded the $0.76 analyst consensus. Growth was supported by rental-rate gains, demand from large infrastructure projects and contributions from the H&E Equipment Services acquisition. Herc Holdings Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Rental Growth, 2026 View Up

Herc reported second-quarter revenue of , up 20.2% year over year, while adjusted earnings of exceeded the $0.76 analyst consensus. Growth was supported by rental-rate gains, demand from large infrastructure projects and contributions from the H&E Equipment Services acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Management increased its full-year 2026 guidance after describing sequential and year-over-year improvement on a combined basis. H&E integration is generating revenue synergies, with incremental cost savings expected to reach approximately $125 million by year-end . Herc Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Increases 2026 Full Year Guidance

Management increased its full-year 2026 guidance after describing sequential and year-over-year improvement on a combined basis. H&E integration is generating revenue synergies, with incremental cost savings expected to reach approximately . Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $160 to $165 but maintained a neutral rating. The target implies meaningful potential upside, although the unchanged rating signals limited conviction in near-term outperformance. BNP Paribas Exane Raises Herc Price Target

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $160 to but maintained a rating. The target implies meaningful potential upside, although the unchanged rating signals limited conviction in near-term outperformance. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS declined from $1.87 a year earlier, despite the revenue increase, and Herc reported a net margin near breakeven. The company also carries elevated leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 4.24, which may be weighing on investor enthusiasm after a sharp rally since March. Herc Holdings Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Herc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Herc from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.00.

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Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $143.63 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $136.83. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. Herc had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Herc's payout ratio is currently -1,037.04%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc NYSE: HRI operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company's fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

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