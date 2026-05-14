Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 151,103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 692.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 84,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 73,545 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 55,040 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the technology company's stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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