Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,544 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 156,647 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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