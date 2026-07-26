Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584,342 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 314,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $85,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:HPE opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Argus upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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