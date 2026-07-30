H&H International Investment LLC Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Snowflake accounts for 0.0% of H&H International Investment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,250. The trade was a 91.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,102,015 shares of company stock valued at $504,063,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $283.55 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $293.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI governance products strengthen Snowflake’s enterprise positioning. Snowflake launched the Cortex AI Gateway and related security innovations to provide centralized monitoring, activity controls, cost management and secure interoperability for AI agents. These tools address major barriers to corporate AI adoption and could increase platform usage as customers scale agentic-AI deployments. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer to track activity, control costs

Snowflake launched the Cortex AI Gateway and related security innovations to provide centralized monitoring, activity controls, cost management and secure interoperability for AI agents. These tools address major barriers to corporate AI adoption and could increase platform usage as customers scale agentic-AI deployments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see significant additional upside. Wells Fargo reportedly reiterated a bullish view, citing an opportunity for the software stock to gain as much as 85% after its earlier decline. Snowflake’s enterprise-AI expansion, security features and product-revenue guidance calling for approximately 30% growth are supporting the optimistic outlook. Wells Fargo says this software stock can surge 85%

Wells Fargo reportedly reiterated a bullish view, citing an opportunity for the software stock to gain as much as 85% after its earlier decline. Snowflake’s enterprise-AI expansion, security features and product-revenue guidance calling for approximately 30% growth are supporting the optimistic outlook. Positive Sentiment: Partnership activity reinforces the AI-security narrative. 1Password joined Snowflake to address trusted agent interoperability, potentially improving the credibility and adoption of Snowflake’s security and governance offering. 1Password joins Snowflake to tackle AI security

1Password joined Snowflake to address trusted agent interoperability, potentially improving the credibility and adoption of Snowflake’s security and governance offering. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum has improved. A reported golden-cross setup and a cup-with-handle pattern suggest stronger chart momentum, with technical traders watching a potential breakout near the pattern’s entry level. Snowflake flashes golden cross after sell-off

A reported golden-cross setup and a cup-with-handle pattern suggest stronger chart momentum, with technical traders watching a potential breakout near the pattern’s entry level. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling may concern investors. Director Frank Slootman sold roughly $79.5 million of shares on July 20 and another $2.8 million on July 21, while director Benoit Dageville sold approximately $18.4 million. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as discretionary bearish signals, but they can still weigh on sentiment.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here