HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 15,482 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $478.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $795.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.78 and a 200-day moving average of $356.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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