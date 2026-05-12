HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $365.28 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.46 and a 1-year high of $372.37. The stock's 50-day moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average is $251.44. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $290.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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