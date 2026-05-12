HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,191 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities raised its price target on Palantir to $202 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing explosive earnings momentum and strong AI traction. Article Title

Phillip Securities raised its price target on Palantir to $202 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing explosive earnings momentum and strong AI traction. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish pieces say Palantir just delivered its fastest revenue growth as a public company, with guidance suggesting more upside ahead and long-term AI leadership across defense, healthcare, logistics, and industrial reshoring. Article Title Article Title

Multiple bullish pieces say Palantir just delivered its fastest revenue growth as a public company, with guidance suggesting more upside ahead and long-term AI leadership across defense, healthcare, logistics, and industrial reshoring. Positive Sentiment: Dan Ives reiterated a constructive view, calling Palantir a “golden goose” and dismissing panic over the sell-off, while other coverage pointed to strong demand for the company’s software and supportive defense/geopolitical spending trends. Article Title Article Title

Dan Ives reiterated a constructive view, calling Palantir a “golden goose” and dismissing panic over the sell-off, while other coverage pointed to strong demand for the company’s software and supportive defense/geopolitical spending trends. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract heavy investor attention, with several “why is everyone talking about PLTR” style articles reflecting heightened market interest rather than a specific new catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract heavy investor attention, with several “why is everyone talking about PLTR” style articles reflecting heightened market interest rather than a specific new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns remain a major drag, with one article warning investors not to ignore Palantir’s steep multiple and another noting the stock has been falling even while the business performs well. Article Title Article Title

Valuation concerns remain a major drag, with one article warning investors not to ignore Palantir’s steep multiple and another noting the stock has been falling even while the business performs well. Negative Sentiment: Fresh scrutiny over NHS data access adds a regulatory and reputational overhang, with concerns about contractor access to patient information potentially pressuring sentiment. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97. The company has a market capitalization of $327.40 billion, a PE ratio of 153.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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