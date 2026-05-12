HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,974 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Katamaran Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 106,300 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.75.

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $137.11 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average is $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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