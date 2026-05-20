HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 213,662 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,819 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 213,662 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $85,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the technology company's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,734 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,984.68. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,444,729 shares of company stock valued at $238,448,539. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here