HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,518 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $361,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Mkm restated a "sell" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $1,076.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $477.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,002.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $956.31. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,079.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. Costco Wholesale's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

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