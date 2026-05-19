HighTower Advisors LLC Has $304.84 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,008 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 87,451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Oracle worth $304,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after buying an additional 381,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,897,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE ORCL opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $536.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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