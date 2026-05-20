HighTower Advisors LLC Has $85.75 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $85,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $469.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $675.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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