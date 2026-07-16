Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,011 shares of the bank's stock after selling 61,485 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Home Bancorp worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,209 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,053 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company's stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $542.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $41,134.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,019.20. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Iv Zollinger sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $54,421.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,751.11. This trade represents a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,653 shares of company stock worth $359,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Home Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here