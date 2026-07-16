Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,040 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 23,910 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $177.98 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here