Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 93,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.48% of Hilltop worth $93,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hilltop by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company's stock.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.18 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 10.17%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Hilltop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Hilltop's payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rhodes R. Bobbitt sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,306,608. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,656. This represents a 20.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,206,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hilltop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hilltop from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HTH

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc NYSE: HTH is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

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