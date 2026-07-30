Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,171 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $88,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $352.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $322.03 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.54 and a 12-month high of $358.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $334.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Key Hilton Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hilton raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89–$9.01 , up from $8.79–$8.91, as management anticipates continued rate growth and increased travel demand tied to the 2026 World Cup. Hilton Raises Full Year Outlook As World Cup Demand Enters View

Hilton raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , up from $8.79–$8.91, as management anticipates continued rate growth and increased travel demand tied to the 2026 World Cup. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.29 topped the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees. Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of topped the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees. Positive Sentiment: Hilton continues to target approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the company’s capital-return and asset-light growth story. Hilton expects RevPAR growth and shareholder returns

Hilton continues to target approximately and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the company’s capital-return and asset-light growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $368 and kept an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $360 with an “outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained a “hold” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but valuation-sensitive.

Barclays raised its price target to $368 and kept an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $360 with an “outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained a “hold” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but valuation-sensitive. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.28–$2.34 was below the $2.42 analyst consensus. The softer near-term outlook outweighed the full-year increase and prompted investor caution following the earnings release. Hilton sees World Cup boost but shares fall on soft guidance

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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