Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,924 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $434.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $421.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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