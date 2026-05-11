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Hosking Partners LLP Has $57.88 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its Costco stake by 6% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 67,118 shares worth about $57.88 million. Costco remains the firm’s 16th-largest holding and about 2% of its portfolio.
  • Costco’s latest results were strong: April net sales rose 13%, comparable sales stayed solid, and the company beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates in March. Analysts continue to view the stock favorably, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average target price near $1,046.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.47 per share from $1.30, boosting the annualized payout to $5.88. Meanwhile, insider activity showed EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares, and the stock has been trading near its 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,118 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hosking Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $57,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Hurley Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,046.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,008.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average is $998.03 and its 200 day moving average is $951.50. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. Costco Wholesale's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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