Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Holdings Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 388,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $43,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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