Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Stock Holdings Boosted by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 322.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 86,628 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.16% of Houlihan Lokey worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $6,862,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 123,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $941,378.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 2.0%

HLI opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 16.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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