Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $32.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,117 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 16,909 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GOOG opened at $339.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.90. The company has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.40 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here