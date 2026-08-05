Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Up 6.6%

AVGO opened at $418.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.87 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $393.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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