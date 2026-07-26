Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) by 2,954.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 191.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 494 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,563.20. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHH stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HHH

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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