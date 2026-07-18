H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Stock Position Boosted by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 299.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,228 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,648 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC's holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,719 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 1,999.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106,077 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,025 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 634.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 254,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Further Reading

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