Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 33,646 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 391.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,250 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of PVH worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 26.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,931 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 245,740 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in PVH by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,847 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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PVH Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PVH from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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