Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 191,616 Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Millrose Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Millrose Properties by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270,913 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Millrose Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 4th quarter worth $500,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRP

Millrose Properties Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MRP stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.34. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Millrose Properties had a net margin of 64.96% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter. Millrose Properties's quarterly revenue was up 135.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Millrose Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.39%.

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In other news, insider Darren Richman bought 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,040. This represents a 90.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 4,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $121,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $963,820. This represents a 14.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 240,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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