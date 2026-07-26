Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 11,170 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,738 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,729.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider John Yung sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,299,905.60. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 5.3%

ECPG stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. Encore Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $475.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.26 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

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Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

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